Van Dijk: “We’re Trying But It’s Frustrating”

There’s about a thousand things that went wrong in the 4-1 loss against Manchester City and it goes without saying that there’s going to be a lot of introspection (and then some) for the Liverpool players involved. For Virgil van Dijk, the conversation is especially necessary before Tuesday’s game at Stamford Bridge.

“We’re going to have a meeting together, but the turnaround is quite quick with Chelsea on Tuesday, so it’s a big day,” he said after the game ended. “If you’re losing the way we lost, then definitely there will be some hard talking. That’s really normal. We’re grown men.”

“It was tough afternoon, definitely. We’re very frustrated. That’s the feeling. We’re trying, we’re trying, but this was frustrating. I think the first half was quite even, obviously a fantastic goal by Mo [Salah] but they scored a good goal as well. In the second half (going down) 2-1 was a big blow.”

Van Dijk doesn’t mince words on Liverpool’s recent performances and what that means for their top four aspirations, either.

“We’ll see game by game,” he said. “First let’s recover and then regroup tomorrow and then we’ll focus on Chelsea.”

I just keep going, focus on my performances and try to be as good as I can,” he added.

Hopefully that’s what the rest of the team is focusing on, as well.