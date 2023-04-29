Rumor Mongering: Brighton And Burnley Reportedly Want To Sign Milner

James Milner is once again set to become a free agent this summer if Liverpool do not offer him another contract extension. According to the rumor mongers, Brighton and Burnley are hopeful suitors, should Milly become available.

Although Milner is 37 years old, his leadership on and off the pitch has been instrumental to Liverpool’s rise over his 8-year stint at the Merseyside club. His minutes have understandably declined with Liverpool over the years, but he is still a trusted player to bring on in the late stages of the game.

Brighton, who have previously benefitted from bringing in former Liverpool player Adam Lallana after his contract expired, appear to be the best positioned to bring Milner into their squad. This appears especially likely if they qualify for European competition, as they are in position to do at the moment.

Burnley, on the other hand, are making their return to the Premier League after relegation last year.

Personally, I’d be devastated to see Milly go. I was honestly hoping for a series of 1-year contract extensions until the heat death of the universe. But it also wouldn’t be the worst time to let an aging player go and seek more minutes elsewhere.

Whether Milner stays or goes is probably dependent on Liverpool’s squad needs and budget for next year, which is to say, whether they qualify for Champions League or not.

If this is his last year with the club, he will absolutely go down as a Liverpool legend. He made more appearances for Liverpool than any of his former clubs, and he won everything there was to win, most notably contributing to Liverpool becoming English, European, and World Champions.