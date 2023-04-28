Klopp Talk: Winning Three is Not Consistent, It’s Only a Start

Liverpool have won three games in a row and are eyeing the fourth spot in the Premier League for the opportunity to play European football next season. Up next is Tottenham Hotspur, who have slipped up spectacularly in recent times, and will be looking to recover.

Liverpool’s three wins aren’t making Jurgen Klopp comfortable however.

“For me, winning three is not consistent. It’s good but can only be the start of something. It’s about consistency you show in performances, even more than in results”, he said.

“I know in the outside world it’s the result but, for us obviously, it must be the performance because that’s what we work with. I’m happy with that in the moment because in all the games, as different as they were, I saw a lot of things we want to see in the games and that’s then really good.”

Keeping up a winning streak for the remaining crucial set of games opens up the possibility of securing the fourth spot - of which Liverpool haven’t seen much this season.

“We take what we get, that’s how it is. It’s not that we started the season and said if we qualify for the Europa League it would be fantastic but the season taught us a few things. And that’s absolutely fine”, Klopp said.

“If it’s Europa League then it’s Europa League, absolutely fine. For what we qualify is not for me so interesting. I want to create a basis that we qualify for the best possible scenario pretty much, so squeeze everything out. I want to play the best possible football – if we get nothing for that at the end of the season then we created that situation earlier in this year.”