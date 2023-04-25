Liverpool Must Keep Run Going to Keep Top Four Hopes Alive Says Robertson

For all the frustrations the 2022-23 season has brought for Liverpool and the club’s fans, at their best this remains a side that on their day can go toe-to-toe with anyone in Europe. The problem, though, has been consistency.

For every good performance and lopsided scoreline in their favour there’s been a dire struggle of a match to balance it out. With seven games left, though, there’s still the chance to finish strong.

For left back Andrew Robertson, that’s the main focus against West Ham for Wednesday—for Liverpool to try to add another solid performance to the stack following two victories, one lopsided in their favour and one where they just barely did enough.

“Ultimately, it’s down to us,” Robertson noted. “It’s up to our application, it’s up to our attitude, and it’s up to our skill on the day. We have to bring the whole package and the last couple of games we’ve brought enough to get the job done.

“It’s been a good kind of run for us in the last couple of games and we have to try to keep that going because it’s a lot easier coming in every single day when you’ve got the three points in the bag.”

At this stage in the season a top four finish looks unlikely though not yet entirely impossible, with the Reds nine points back of Manchester United with the Reds’ historic rivals holding a game in hand and nine off Newcastle having played as many.

That means to make the top four they would need to win three more from seven tries than Newcastle—or three more from six than Man United. There’s also Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Brighton in the mix for European spots.

Those odds aren’t in the Reds’ favour, but while there’s games there’s hope and all Liverpool can do at this point is bring their best game against West Ham, hopefully record the three points, and see what happens.

“We’re expecting a really tough game on Wednesday but it’s one we’re looking forward to and one we have hope for,” the fullback added. “Hopefully if we’re at our best we can get enough to get the three points and bring them back up the road.”