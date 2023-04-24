Liverpool Standout Loanee Tyler Morton Suffers Season-Ending Injury

In what has been a disappointing season for Liverpool Football Club, one previously unquestionably positive story had been the performance of 20-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton, currently on loan with Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn.

Over the weekend, though, the young midfielder suffered a foot injury in Blackburn’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End and today it has been revealed the injury was a break that will require Morton to undergo surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Morton has been a standout for Blackburn as they push to finish in the promotion playoff places—currently they’re level with sixth-place Sunderland and Millwall on points but behind on goal differential for the final spot—and has made 47 total appearances.

His injury, then, is a serious blow to their hopes with just three games left to play in the season, though Rovers’ game in hand on the two sides they’re fighting for sixth and against Coventry a point ahead in fifth will provide them some optimism in the race.