Van Dijk: We Need to Stay Confident

There’s something in the air, and it’s either pollen or the sweet, sweet smell of three more points under our belt. With a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool sit at seventh position in the table and all questions have turned immediately to whether or not we can hop-skip-and-jump our way into a Champions League qualification spot. Klopp immediately shut down that line of conversation after this weekend’s match, and Virgil van Dijk did the same.

“I think if you see this season, [talk of the top four], it’s not a thing that should be something to speak about, it is all about the game at the time, finding consistency and trying to win, of course,” van Dijk after the match. “But we just have to keep it going, be positive and try to enjoy the rest of the games. We need everyone for that stuff but definitely everyone around us in defence.

“I think the thing is that we are very privileged, we are performing for one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he added. “And obviously you have to remind yourselves of that at times because everyone wants to win. No-one wants to make mistakes or lose and obviously we have won a lot in the last few years. We just have to find that joy and I think I am so buzzing and happy to be out there and get good results and enjoy it with my team. So it is important to get a run together.”

“So like I said, it’s a work in progress to be confident and keep working for the remaining games. So now we need to keep it going and stay confident.”

Liverpool take on West Ham on Wednesday. They will hopefully be well rested enough to get the same results they have done in the last two games.