Jordan Henderson: We Can Be Better Defensively

Liverpool’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League showed that the squad managed to get the job done, even if it wasn’t a perfect performance, reflected captain Jordan Henderson.

“Obviously the long throws were killing us a little bit so that’s something we need to be better at, definitely, especially off the second ball off them. But hopefully we can learn from that and there was no damage done with the three points in the end”, he said.

Diogo Jota has been bright since his return from injury, and scored a brace against Forest, in what was a confident display from the Portuguese player.

“He gets himself in some great positions and normally when he gets in there and gets the ball he can finish them off”, said Henderson.

“He’s just starting to find his rhythm after being out with injury for a long time. It’s nice to see him back in the goals and full of confidence. Hopefully he can continue that from now until the end of the season.”

While Jota and Mohamed Salah helped secure the win, Liverpool’s defence looked shaky.

“We can be better defensively as a whole team – not just the defenders but the whole team can defend, especially those set-plays, better and manage the game a little bit better. So, that’s something we can work on”, Henderson added.