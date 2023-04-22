Roberto Firmino Expected To Miss The Next Three Matches Due To Injury

Roberto Firmino’s short farewell tour just got shorter.

In yesterday’s press conference Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the legendary Brazilian false 9 will not be available for at least the next three matches over the next 8 days: Nottingham Forest at home, West Ham away, and Tottenham at home.

However, the boss, like the rest of us, hopes and expects Bobby to play a role in the run in.

“I really, really hope so and I think so as well,” Klopp said on Bobby’s return before the end of the campaign.

“Unfortunately Bobby picked up a muscle issue a little bit.

“We will see how long that takes. It’s not too serious but he is definitely out for tomorrow and next week we have two more games, I would say they are impossible as well and then we will see. We have to take it day by day.”

Despite Firmino falling down the pecking order of Liverpool attackers when everyone is fit, he still has a big role to play in the team, as we saw from his late equalizer against Arsenal two weeks ago.

Although it is probably the right time to part ways, Liverpool supporters and Bobby will both want to end his 8-year stint on a high note. Hopefully we’ll still get to belt out “Si Señor” a few dozen more times before he departs in the summer.