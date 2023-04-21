Fabinho on the Leeds Win: We Really Enjoyed it on the Pitch

Liverpool’s 6-1 win against Leeds was a euphoric moment in an otherwise forgettable season for the Reds. And Fabinho felt that the squad really clicked together to deliver the performance.

“On the pitch it just feels good when you see everybody going in the same direction, everybody reacting. You saw that we recovered the ball much more in our offensive [area] of the pitch”, he said.

“I think our first two goals were after counter-presses and we took the ball and with the quality that we have we scored the goals. I think this is one of the important points of this team.”

The success of the counterpress was one of the main reasons Liverpool secured the win, Fabinho believes.

“We were patient in some moments when we couldn’t find space but we kept the ball, we kept passing and then we found a good pass, the good choice. When you play like this, you can win, you can score goals. It’s always nice to win in the way that we won.”

As for the rest of the season, Liverpool have an uphill task towards securing top four. But they still have to keep trying to do what they did against Leeds.

“We really enjoyed it on the pitch [at Leeds], our fans enjoyed as well the way we played. So yes, we will try to get better, of course, and to keep playing good football with intensity, with really good reactions. That’s what we have to do”, Fabinho added.