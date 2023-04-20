Alisson Looks for Consistency Ahead of Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

When Liverpool have been good this season, they have been very, very good. But when Liverpool have been bad this season, they have been very, very bad. On Monday against Leeds United, they were very good—but that won’t matter when the next match kicks off Saturday afternoon.

“I think we did something that we were looking for, being consistent defensively and being aggressive on the pitch in the right way with the ball as well,” said goalkeeper Alisson on Monday’s 6-1 victory as he discussed it and the need to carry that into Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest.

“All the goals that we scored were because we created the chances that we had. It wasn’t a gift from the opponent, we had to work hard for that. We did that and [performing well] away from home was something important as well. We just have to use this performance now for the next game.”

Based on the way things have gone this season, it’s hard to know what to expect. The game is at Anfield, where Liverpool have generally performed well. But it comes after a standout performance and is against a team in the relegation zone, both situations where they’ve tended to struggle.

However, two of their biggest wins—the 9-0 against Bournemouth and 6-1 against Leeds in their last game—came against sides in the relegation fight and with Liverpool managing to lose in the reverse fixture. In the case of Forest, the Reds already lost the reverse fixture 1-0 back in October.

Perhaps, then, that’s one more reason to think a standout performance and lopsided scoreline might be on the cards for Saturday when the two sides meet for the second time this season—and perhaps for some time to come given the Tricky Trees’s precarious, 18th-place league position.

“We have a different opponent now in front of us,” Alisson added. “They need to reach their targets. We have ours as well. We come from a game where we found our way back and they come from a game they lost. They want to show a response, but we are focused on things that we need to do.”