Injury Report: Konaté, Gomez, Ox, and Keita Missing From Training

Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez were not sighted in action during Tuesday’s training session. However, according to the ECHO, both defenders were at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday, working on individual fitness programmes.

In the unlikely event that both defenders are unavailable on Saturday, it will likely be Joël Matip who will step into the lineup at the right centre-back spot.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also not involved in training. It doesn’t seem injury-related, but it’s probably not a coincidence that both players are out of contract at the end of the season. Keita was last seen training a fortnight ago and hasn’t played for the first team since February, while Oxlade-Chamberlain trained last week but was not on the at Elland Road.

Barring a monumental choke joke by Newcastle and Spurs, the remaining fixtures feel like an opportunity to test ideas like Trent’s inverted fullback role for the next season. If everyone else is fit and ready to go, it doesn’t really make sense to give game time for players who aren’t going to be around in August.