Jordan Henderson: We Weren’t Ruthless Enough

Liverpool gave the game away to rivals Manchester City yesterday in a 1-4 defeat, that saw one glorious goal by Mohamed Salah drowned out by a series of determined City attacks.

Although City were dominant from the beginning, Liverpool managed to score first, and the first half ended 1-1. But Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in the opening seconds of the second half shook the Liverpool’s squad’s resolve, according to Jordan Henderson.

“I think that was a big moment in the match and we didn’t react well after the second goal,” he said.

“[We] didn’t defend it well enough. From then the game sort of ran away from us. In the end we couldn’t get anywhere near City. We’re disappointed [with the] second half and that decided the game.”

Letting City in even once is a mistake to avoid, since they tend to take control of the game, Henderson explained.

“It’s very difficult. That’s what they’re good at when they go in the lead, they keep the ball away and wait for the right moments”, he said.

“It’s really difficult to press and try to win the ball back – from the second goal they dominated the game.”

Liverpool have a packed fixture list facing Chelsea and Arsenal within the coming week.

“Overall, a really disappointing day, but the games come round thick and fast and you can’t be too down. You have got to try to react in the right way, try to use the positives and try to be better in the things we didn’t do well and keep going”, said Henderson.