Luis Diaz “So Happy to Be Back” Following Lengthy Injury

A pair of knee injuries have kept Diaz out since before the World Cup but the Colombian was back in action in Liverpool’s 6-1 win over Leeds.

By Noel Chomyn
Leeds United v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s 6-1 victory over Leeds United was a big deal for obvious reasons. Like that six is a big amount of goals and also that they won and if Liverpool want to keep even their faintest of top four hopes alive they probably need to win every league game from here out.

It was also something a big deal for marking the return to action of Luiz Diaz, who has been out since before the World Cup due to a knee injury and then a second knee injury suffered after returning to training in December, with the Colombian coming on in the 82nd minute of the second half and surviving his late cameo.

Afterwards, Diaz shared his excitement on social media, saying he’s “so happy to be back.” It probably doesn’t hurt those upbeat feelings, either, that his return came with the Reds up big and cruising, in the midst of one of their few truly top performances of the season.

Of particular note for many will be that Diaz played on the right, replacing Mohamed Salah and allowing Darwin Nuñez to go left while Roberto Firmino played false nine. With the Reds seeming to have more depth left than right, it was an interesting move that could speak to Jürgen Klopp’s future plans.

