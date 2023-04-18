Diogo Jota Thrilled to Score His First Goal of the Season

Diogo Jota has suffered an injury-stricken season, so it’s unfortunate but not surprising that it took him until the middle of April to score his first goal. The good news is that after his first goal, it only took 20 minutes to score the second.

Jota was among the four Liverpool players who scored the team’s six goals against Leeds United at Elland Road in their 6-1 victory.

After the match, Jota spoke about his excitement at finally opening his account this season.

“Yeah, it was a great feeling. Obviously as a forward I want to score, not only assist, as I’ve been doing this season. And hopefully I can carry on this form from today,” he said.

“This season is really, really hard, struggling with injuries. Now I’m trying to get that momentum and games like today will certainly help for that.”

With top four just barely still in sight, if Jota could be clawing himself back into some kind of form that would definitely help the team’s prospects of salvaging something out of this cursed season.

Even more promising is the fact that Jota joined Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Núñez on the scoresheet on Monday. Seeing the forwards scoring like they should be was a lovely change of pace from the last handful of games.

The problem is that this season has been categorized by huge wins interspersed between fallow period where it feels like nothing is going right. The tricky part will be seeing if Liverpool can make this good form stick.