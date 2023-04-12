Trent Alexander-Arnold Promises to Build on Arsenal Comeback

After going down two goals against Arsenal on Sunday, it felt Liverpool had lost control of the match. However, the second half was like a completely different match. The Reds dominated and managed to pull back both goals and earn a well-deserved point.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recognized that while getting Champions League football next year will be difficult, it’s still mathematically possible. He wants to use the momentum gained from this comeback to push forward and get all three points next time.

“Ibou had a big chance and obviously the pen. It’s one of those days. We did all we could,” he said after the match.

“We take the point and try to improve it next week. We’ve got a full week to go and train, and that’s what we need to go and do. We have our targets and it’s going to be difficult to get Champions League football now I think. But it’s still mathematically possible, so as long as that’s possible then that’s what we go for.

“We’re not in the position we want to be in at all but there’s still nine games to go. That’s where our heads are at – let’s go and try to win all nine.”

Liverpool don’t play again until Monday. Hopefully the recovery and training time will get them prepared to take on Leeds United. The time should also be enough to get Luis Díaz back into the matchday squad, a welcome boost after being out for so long.