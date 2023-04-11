Roberto Firmino On Liverpool Exit: “I Want To Finish Well Here With My Teammates”

It still hurts to think about Liverpool stalwart and cult hero Roberto Firmino leaving the squad this summer. It’s been written time and time again — and will be reiterated many more times on this site — that the Brazilian forward has meant much more to Liverpool than most outside fans can ever comprehend.

With his mix of flare, grit, match intelligence, and work ethic, the man known as Bobby Dazzler helped change Liverpool’s fortunes. It’s still devastating to think of him leaving after 8 seasons that saw him lift every trophy imaginable.

The only good news about Bobby announcing his intentions to leave before the end of the season is that the Liverpool faithful will be able to give the beloved Brazilian an extended farewell. It gets emotional just hearing “Sim Señor” ringing out around Anfield as soon as Firmino steps on the pitch (and often before).

For Firmino, the thought of moving on this summer from a place he is adored is difficult. After the match against Arsenal that saw Bobby score a late second half goal to give the Reds a draw, he spoke to the media about his decision to leave for the first time with ESPN Brasil.

“I won’t say much, because otherwise I’ll get emotional,” said the striker.

“Because it’s a beautiful legacy with a beautiful history, at such a big club. I’m very happy and grateful to God for everything we have built here. But it’s a new situation for me, I’ve never been through it.”

More than anything, Bobby wants to finish the season, and his Liverpool career, on a high note, and he will be ready when called upon.

“I’ve been praying a lot for God to keep me and help me in this process. I’m working hard, always ready to help the team, and we’re together until the end. I want to finish well here with my team-mates.”