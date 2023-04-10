Klopp Talk: “We Lack Consistency and Confidence”

2-0 is truly the most dangerous lead and sometimes—just sometimes—it works out in Liverpool’s favour. Of course, it would be great if Liverpool didn’t start off by going down in the first half, but we can’t have everything we want in life. For Klopp, there’s a lot to be said about the way this weekend’s match echoed the rest of the season.

“We lack consistency and confidence, these are the two things and now why don’t you have confidence? Because we don’t have enough positive moments and if you have them then you don’t build on them or you misunderstand them – that’s in life like it is in football, exactly the same,” the boss told the club’s website in his post-match interview. “So, we have these ups and downs in games and over the season. That’s something we didn’t have ever before, since six or seven years, but we have it this year and that’s obviously the situation we are going through.”

“It’s not cool, it’s not something we wanted, but we go through this and I said it before the game: you don’t sort it overnight. That’s what we learned, obviously. Of course when we had a normal start to the season, not perfect, and then you win 9-0 against Bournemouth - how can you not misunderstand that? It’s not that the next game we were completely all over the place but we were expecting to score from pretty much each situation, we didn’t, so we didn’t build on that.”

“With the 7-0 then against [Manchester] United, slightly similar, the next game was Bournemouth - yes, we are 1-0 down, but we could have scored the equaliser and I think that was a good moment to turn the game around but we didn’t and then it’s like we always try to catch up with ourselves pretty much,” he added. “So, there are so many things that happened this year. There is an explanation for each one but in general it’s what I said, that’s what we lack. And today that’s why it’s so important, this is not something now where we go home and don’t get our arms down, it’s just we helped creating an atmosphere in the stadium and the people were outstanding, especially in the second half, it was fantastic but that’s because of the way we played and that’s absolutely cool.”

The coolness of the team will return, even if it’s not this season. Until then, we can deal with adrenaline high games like today that leave us exhausted beyond belief, but hey! At least we’re leaving with a point.