Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Xhaka Incident “Got The Crowd Going”

Liverpool looked well on their way to their third abject performance in a weeks time after going down 2-0 early in the first half at home to Arsenal. Instead, everyone’s favorite dumb dumb, Granit Xhaka decided to take a cheap shot to the back of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right back took offense, and squared up to the Arsenal midfielder, setting off a minor kerfuffle that ended with Paul Tierney showing both players a yellow card.

The incident seemed to spur on both the Liverpool players and fans, and the Reds scored just a minute later to get themselves back into the game. After the match, Trent said that the spat between him and Xhaka was just a normal part of the game between passionate players.

“I think a little bit of fire in a game like that there’s nothing wrong with it,” said the Liverpool right back.

“He nudged me off the ball so it’s a natural reaction to do it back. It got the crowd going.”

The Scouser felt it was a much better response from him and his teammates despite the slow start.

“It was intense, a very good game of football. Both sides played great football at times. We didn’t start like we wanted to but we showed character. We had a huge chance to win it at the end but we’ll take a point. We lacked intensity and weren’t compact enough as a team at the start. Towards the end of the first-half we started playing the way we wanted to and definitely in the second half. Against a team like that you’ll get punished for not starting quickly enough.”

In the end, Alexander-Arnold felt that despite a better outing than they have had recently, what he and Liverpool really need are wins.

“Every game we want three points. Disappointed to not get it today but there are lessons in there.”