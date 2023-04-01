Klopp Provides Injury Update Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Injuries have been the story of the season for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC. Nearly everyone across the forward and midfield lines has missed at least a few games here and there, and the Reds have gone without Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz, and Thiago Alcântara for long stretches of the season.

With players returning from an international break, Klopp provided an update on the status of his injured players ahead of a high-profile visit to Manchester City on Saturday. The updates were generally positive, though there are still a few players at least a few weeks away from realistically returning to the lineup.

Starting with the most encouraging update, the manager confirmed Darwin Núñez should be available after missing some training sessions this week.

“Darwin couldn’t train for two or three days this week still because of the cut he got against Real Madrid on his foot but was yesterday then back in full training so he is definitely in contention,” said Klopp.

Continuing the positivity, the German manager expressed confidence that Díaz, who isn’t quite ready to play yet tomorrow, could be ready to go as soon as next week’s match against Arsenal.

“We have to be patient but it’s a massive boost anyway, It’s just nice to have the boy [Díaz] around because he is a super energiser, super-positive impact with just being around. So, we will see. In training everything looks fine but of course he’s not in the squad for the weekend, there’s no chance.

“Next week will be an important week for him; this week he was doing parts of training, next week I think most of the things he can do. Then we will see. Maybe Arsenal but more likely Leeds after that.”

In the midfield department, Naby Keïta is sidelined once again after suffering a muscle injury on duty with the Guinea national team, but Thiago is trending in the right direction.

“Naby is out, he came back with a muscle injury from the national team. We will see how long it takes but obviously the season is not too long anymore. There is a chance that Naby comes back but we have to wait a little bit.

“Thiago is in a good way but was not part of team training yet. I think if things go well he will probably be part of next week’s team training, parts – [that] means we will see when he is back.

“I think pretty much the rest is available; all back. We had a little bit stomach bugs here and there but [that] stopped two days ago so should be alright.”