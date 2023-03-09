When Liverpool faced Newcastle United on February 18th, the Reds were mired in mid-table while the north-east sportswashing front for a human rights abusing petrostate were in the Champions League places.

After the game, which Liverpool won 2-0, Newcastle striker Callum Wilson reacted to the loss by dismissing the Reds as a challenger to them in the top four race. Now, less than a month later, Newcastle have dropped to six with Liverpool pushing past them into fifth, three points off Tottenham and with a game in hand.

“You’re asking me are Liverpool back?” he said at the time “What do you want me to say? They have won two games after the last couple of weeks and we let them win, it was a poor performance from our point of view.”

So, yeah. That’s a whoops.

“I apologise for saying that Liverpool aren’t back,” was his take this week following the Reds’ 7-0 demolition of historic rivals Manchester United—another side that went into their match with Liverpool believing they’d surpassed them. “They’re back with a bang! Anything I say at the minute the universe shows the opposite.”

Good on Wilson at least for owning up to his previous statement. Hopefully, though, on this occasion the universe won’t deliver the opposite and Liverpool’s being back with a bang will continue for the foreseeable future.