Fabinho: Bobby “Should Stay at Liverpool Forever”

The tributes keep coming. Since the news of his impending departure broke, the special tributes from fans, media, players and coaches alike have been constant. That Roberto Firmino sure is a special bloke. And Liverpool FC will miss him.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, the holding midfielder paid tribute to his compatriot:

“He’s a guy who, for me, should stay at Liverpool forever.” “Bobby is a very special guy. It’s great to have him as a team-mate. He’s a guy that everyone likes. “ “[He] was very important since my arrival.” “And I don’t want to talk too much about the future, let’s enjoy these last few months that we have of him here.” “I don’t know if the situation can still change, but we joke with him a little. Let’s enjoy it while we have this player with us because he is a very special guy.”

He’s right. Savour every moment. That blinding mega-watt smile will be playing somewhere other than Anfield next season, and it’s gonna be sad.