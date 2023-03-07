UEFA to Issue Refunds to Liverpool Fans for 2022 Champions League Final

A recent report by a UEFA independent panel blamed the organization’s own failures and the actions of French authorities for the near disaster that was the 2022 Champions League final held in Paris last year.

Now, UEFA say they will take steps to issue refunds to those who were impacted at an event that saw law abiding and ticket-holding Liverpool fans kettled, tear gassed, and faced with the threat of a human crush.

“We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair,” UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis said.

“We value the input from the Liverpool FC supporter organizations Spirit of Shankly and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association as well as the open and transparent dialogue throughout this period.

“We recognize the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium.”

The recently completed report suggested it was “remarkable” nobody died in the chaos ahead of kickoff of the match and credited the fans themselves as being the primary reason that deaths were avoided.

Following the announcement that UEFA would be refunding tickets, Spirit of Shankly released a statement on the matter acknowledging it as a meaningful step but noting it cannot be the end of the matter:

“Spirit of Shankly and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association welcome today’s announcement from UEFA that they are to refund all Liverpool FC ticket holders who attended the Champions League final.

“UEFA have gone some way to acknowledging their part in the fiasco. But it does not excuse UEFA, exempt them from criticism, or lessen the need to implement all the recommendations made by the Independent Inquiry.”