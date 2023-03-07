Virgil van Dijk Salutes Salah’s Record Breaking Achievement

Mohamed Salah scored a brace against Manchester United at Anfield. That alone would be enough pride for a normal player. But Salah isn’t a normal player. For Salah, putting two past De Gea came along with matching and then breaking Robbie Fowler’s Liverpool record for Premier League goals scored.

You know, just Salah stuff.

Afterwards, defender Virgil van Dijk was asked about his opinion on this incredible achievement, and he had plenty of praise for his teammate.

“Mo showed why he is so important for this football club. He’s so influential with everything that’s been going on in a positive way over the years and hopefully he can keep that going,” Van Dijk said.

“For him to be the all-time Premier League top scorer for Liverpool is something no-one should take for granted. He definitely shouldn’t and I won’t. He should not just brush it off because it’s something special.”

129 goals in only 205 appearances for the Reds is a massive feat. Fowler’s 128 goals were scored in 266 appearances, for context.

Salah’s 131 total Premier League career goals, including his two with Chelsea, rank him 15th on the all time Premier League goal scorers’ list.

The next player to catch is Jamie Vardy, whose time with Leicester City has seen him rack up 134 goals so far. With the form he’s in, Vardy must be a bit worried that he’s about to be overtaken as well.

Fowler still bests Salah in total career Premier League goals. His 163 strikes include the ones he scored when he played for Leeds and Manchester City.

It’s exciting to see what further heights Salah can reach by the end of this season.