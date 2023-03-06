Salah on His New Record: “It’s Very Special”

Any day that we beat Manchester United is a good day. To do so with 7 goals to their 0 is probably one of the best days we could hope for. Liverpool’s goals came from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Bobby Firmino, and Mo Salah. Salah, who achieved two critical milestones today was obviously over the moon.

“It’s very special to win the game like that with that result, but at the same time I don’t want us to go to the next game with overconfidence,” Salah told the club’s website after the game ended. “We just need to stay humble and play and win the game, because we are not in the position we wanted to be. But hopefully that gives us a good push and makes us keep winning.”

“It’s very special, I can’t lie,” he added about becoming Liverpool’s top Premier League goalscorer. “This record was in my mind since I came here. I think after my first season I was always chasing that record. To beat it today against United with that result is unbelievable. I’m going home to celebrate with the family, have a camomile tea and sleep.”

Of course, that’s not the only milestone Salah achieved today. Far more important to some of us, he’s now received more yellow cards for taking his shirt off while celebrating against United than United have scored goals against Liverpool.

At Anfield since 2017/18, Mohamed Salah has received more yellow cards for taking his shirt off celebrating against Man Utd (2) than Man Utd have scored goals against Liverpool (1). pic.twitter.com/6STtafOQAh — Squawka (@Squawka) March 5, 2023

Surely that deserves a second camomile tea, at the very least.