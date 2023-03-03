 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Harvey Elliott: “We Need Each and Every Person in the Squad”

The young midfielder discusses Liverpool’s much-needed win against Wolves.

By Avantika Goswami
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Wolves vaulted the club to 6th position in the Premier League table, and six points off 4th placed Tottenham, with a game in hand.

And the game was a ‘big win’ according to Harvey Elliott, who played the full 90 minutes.

“The boys were unbelievable, showed great determination and fight against a tough opponent. We all know what happened at their place. But [it’s] another positive performance after the season we’ve had and [we’re] looking to take it into the weekend now”, he said.

Players like Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota have recently returned from injury, and both made important contributions, with Jota assisting van Dijk to a goal. Elliott believes that the improving injury situation is crucial.

“We need each and every person in the squad whatever game it is. We need to make sure we’re all ready and we’re all able to apply a good performance in the game and give everything for the club – that’s exactly what we’ve done today, each and every one”, he said.

Up next are the Reds’ biggest rivals - Manchester United - who they will face on Sunday in the Northwest Derby.

“I know I’m going to sleep tonight and get myself ready for the weekend. It’s another massive game [against] United who are flying this season, so hopefully we can take this performance into the weekend and apply another great performance”, said Elliott.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside