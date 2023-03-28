Luis Diaz a Possibility to Return to Action Against Manchester City

After arriving last January and making an instant impact for Liverpool, helping the Reds to within two games of a historic quadruple, Luis Diaz’ 2022-23 season was put on hiatus early in October when he suffered a knee injury against Arsenal.

At first, there had been hopes that the Colombian might return to action after the World Cup, but the mid-season domestic break came and Diaz has remained sidelined more than three additional months now. Finally, though, he could be set to return.

According to multiple reports, Diaz spent last week training with academy players and is now ready to re-join first team training, which he will do this week ahead of a potential return to action against Manchester City on Saturday.

Certainly a starting, starring role on Friday seems out of the question, but a spot on the bench isn’t impossible, and with games then against Chelsea on Tuesday and Arsenal next weekend the subsequent alternatives for his return come quickly.

A recent stumble to last-place Bournemouth dealt a major blow to Liverpool’s top four hopes, and now they find themselves knowing they likely need at least two victories from their difficult next three games to keep the dream alive.