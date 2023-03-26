Curtis Jones Serves Up Top Talent Reminder with England U21s

It’s been a difficult few years for Curtis Jones, with the young Liverpool academy graduate from Toxteth breaking into the senior side in 2020-21 only to see his development since set back by a string of injuries.

Having turned 22 in January, though, it’s perhaps good to remember just how young Jones still is, with the player still eligible for England’s U21s—with whom he turned in a reminder of just how good he can be on Saturday.

Jones started the game against France on the bench but was introduced in the 66th minute with England at the time nursing a narrow one-goal lead against their historic rivals from across The Channel.

His impact was instant, setting up Chelsea forward Noni Maduke for England’s second and then scoring his own—on an assist from Maduke—shortly after to put the game out of reach before Jacob Ramsey added a fourth.

Next up, Jones and the England U21s take on Croatia on Tuesday. Both this month’s games are friendlies for the England youth team ahead of the U21 Euros set to kick off for the Three Lions on June 22nd against Czechia.