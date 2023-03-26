Charlie Adam On Henderson: “Jordan Has Led Liverpool Extremely Well”

Jordan Henderson has been a bit of a polarizing figure since he joined Liverpool FC in 2011. He was misused and struggled in his debut season, but he became a very effective player during Brendan Rodgers’ tenure as LFC manager, and he was named captain after the retirement of club legend Steven Gerrard.

Henderson went on to become a key figure and leader in Jürgen Klopp’s trophy-winning sides, and has grown into one of the driving forces for positive change and inclusion in the Premier League.

Unfortunately a long history of injury issues have made it difficult for the captain to stay on the field and maintain consistent form over the years, and his now declining abilities have many calling for the Reds to move on from the man who has led them on and off the pitch for the last 7.5 years.

Though the calls for replacing Henderson are growing, Charlie Adam, whose brief stint at LFC began in the same transfer window as the Reds’ number 14, believes the midfielder still has more to give.

“Whoever replaced Steven Gerrard as captain was always going to be difficult, but you can do it in different ways,” Adam told Mirror Football.” I think Jordan has led Liverpool extremely well; I think he’s been a real leader and captain. He’s a lad who’s put everything into his career. He’s been dedicated for a number of years, and he’s been rewarded with such a wonderful career.”

“But I don’t believe he’s stopping. I think he’s still got a lot [of time] to go and still got a lot to give to Liverpool. He’s been magnificent… the longer he stays at Liverpool, the more success they will have.”

While the calls to replace the captain will probably continue to grow in volume, there is no indication Liverpool are ready to move on from Henderson, much to the chagrin of the more toxic corners of the fanbase. There is certainly room for discussion about where and how Henderson can best be utilized to cover for his diminishing skillset, but there will be a place for him in the team for the foreseeable future.

With the Reds looking to overhaul the midfield this summer, his role on the pitch is likely to shrink, but his experience and leadership will be needed to help the expected reinforcements settle in and adapt to their new roles in a transitioning side.