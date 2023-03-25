Gerrard on Liverpool Legends’ Victory: “I’ll Never Get Tired of That”

Liverpool have made a habit in recent seasons of staging Legends matches at Anfield during good-weather international breaks, and this month’s was no exception as Kenny Dalglish managed and Steven Gerrard starred in a 2-0 victory over Celtic Legends.

Gerrard’s goal from the spot opened scoring and Mark Gonzalez doubled the lead in the second half of the charity match in front of a healthy crowd—and the former captain says scoring in front of the fans at Anfield is something he’ll never grow tired of, no matter the circumstances.

“If you love football, if you love the game, if you love this club, I’ll never get tired of that,” Gerrard said following the match. “There was a bit of pressure on me! I took my son to football this morning and he scored a couple, so he had said to me, ‘You best score today or you’re going to have to buy me something.’”

The match saw the return of club legends and cult heroes incuding Jerzy Dudek, Fabio Aurelio, Sami Hyypia, Dirk Kuyt, John Barnes, and Ian Rush.

“It’s about all the people that are going to benefit from this,” Gerrard added. “I don’t know what we’re going to raise from this but so many local people, so many people in Scotland and our ex-players, the ones that need a little bit of treatment here, there, and everywhere, they’re going to benefit from it.

“The main thing is that everyone’s had a good day, it’s stayed dry, and we’re all happy. It wouldn’t be so successful without the support of the fans, and to be fair to Celtic they’ve turned up in their numbers today and it’s been a really enjoyable day.”