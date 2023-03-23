 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cody Gakpo Leaves Netherlands Squad Due to Virus

The Liverpool forward is not expected to take part in Euro qualifiers against France and Gibraltar.

By Noel Chomyn
UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying”Training session The Netherlands” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

It was announced today that Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has been withdrawn from the Netherlands national team ahead of Euro qualifiers against France and Gibraltar due to an unspecified virus and will recover away from the squad before rejoining Liverpool.

The national team confirmed that a total of five players including Gakpo, Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman, and Bart Verbruggen had been withdrawn and that Stefan de Vrij, Ryan Gravenberch, and Kjell Scherpen called up to round out the squad.

The specific nature of the virus was not confirmed by the team but the expectation is that Gakpo would likely be available in time to take part in Liverpool’s early Saturday kickoff coming out of the international break in nine days when they face Manchester City.

Following that game, the Reds have a tough run with Chelsea on Tuesday, April 4th and Arsenal on Sunday the 19th. Leeds, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham then round out the month, and Liverpool will need to be near perfect to keep their top four hopes alive.

