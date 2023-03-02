Virgil Van Dijk: “Time To Recover And Focus On The Next One”

For possibly the millionth time this season, Liverpool faced Wolverhampton, only this time they came out with an honest to whatever-deity-you-believe-in victory. Thanks to a powerful second half performance and an opening goal from captain of the evening Virgil van Dijk, the Reds were able to see out this year’s thorn in their side for the last time (this season).

“An important win, so it’s time to recover and focus on the next one,” Van Dijk said post-match.

“Of course [we had to be patient]. I think we see the games we played against them this season, they have been quite tough and today it wasn’t any different so we had to be patient and wait for the moment.

“We had a couple of chances before but in the end, a good performance, clean sheet again, so that’s something to build on.

“Winning is the most important thing at this stage, especially in the situation we are. We try to fight each and every game and that’s what we did today and [it was] obviously a good performance and a well-deserved three points.”

Van Dijk, who had been easing back into the squad following an injury spell, made sure he was still important, especially pairing with the young Ibrahim Konate. After a Darwin Nuñez goal was disallowed in the second half, it was Virgil’s header from a Diogo Jota assist that would break the deadlock between teams. That may not be enough against their upcoming opponents though - Manchester United on Sunday.

“I think we need a big atmosphere on Sunday. I think today obviously it was quite nervous and hopefully on Sunday we can get everyone in their best – including us, because we obviously have to do the hard work on the pitch against an in-form Man United,” Van Dijk continued.

“So, we will recover now and we will be ready for Sunday of course.”