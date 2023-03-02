Sadio Mané Insists That “Liverpool Will Be Back”

After six beautiful seasons, lots of memorable goals and moments, Sadio Mané and Liverpool FC parted ways, with the Senegalese attacker moving to Bayern Munich. However, the Merseyside club is still important to him, with tidbits of him watching LFC games in Bayern’s locker room or bus a constant thing.

In an interview with German daily Bild, Sadio was asked about the struggles of his former club, languishing in seventh in the Premier League:

“Liverpool will be back. I’m convinced they will overcome this situation. They had many injuries and tough tests, but Jurgen Klopp is definitely the right man.” “He will lead Liverpool back up, from this season – the players love him.”

Mané has also faced difficulties, though not quite as pronounced as Liverpool’s. An injury he sustained before the World Cup prevented him from captaining his national side at the tournament and kept him out on the sidelines for three months. He currently has 11 goals and four assists in 24 appearances for Bayern. Miss you Sadio.