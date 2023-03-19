Liverpool Don’t Miss Sadio Mane Because of ‘Fantastic’ Replacements, Says Andy Robertson

Star winger Sadio Mane left Liverpool last year to seek new adventures with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. And his former teammate and pal Andy Robertson misses him sorely. But there is much to look forward to within the current squad, believes Robertson.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, when asked if Liverpool misses Mane, he said, ”To be honest, no.

“Don’t get me wrong, I had a fantastic relationship with Sadio in terms of me and him down the left-hand side for five years. He was a joy to play with, every game.”

Mane’s stint at Liverpool saw many trophies and successes as he made up one-third of the fearsome front three alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Robertson’s skills as a playmaking left-back linked up well with Mane on the left flank.

“I loved playing with him, we linked really well. He helped me going back, the way I helped him going forward. And yeah we linked up really well. When he left, there was probably no-one more gutted than me because of the relationship we had”, said Robertson.

“But we’ve got fantastic players that can play in their positions. We brought in Darwin [Nunez], who has been really good to start. We’ve got Luis Diaz who has obviously been injured and re-injured and things like that, which is difficult. Jots [Diogo Jota] can play there, who’s got injured”, he added.

The current season has turned into a nightmare for Liverpool, who were recently knocked out of the Champions League by old foes Real Madrid. But Robertson believes that once the entire squad is fit, the club will work its way back.

“We have been a little bit unlucky with injuries, I think once we get them back fully fit then yeah. Look, Sadio was a wonderful player, a Liverpool legend but he wanted to go and he went to Bayern Munich and we wish him all the best. We need to pick up the pieces and I think we’ve got the players to do that.”