Darwin Núñez Pulls Out of International Duty

The March international break is set to begin next week, with several Liverpool players fanning out around the globe to represent their countries. Each team will play two games between March 20-28th before returning to their clubs.

One player who will not be leaving Merseyside is Darwin Núñez. The Uruguayan withdrew from the matches, which are two friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

The reason is due to the injury Núñez in the second half of Liverpool’s defeat against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening. This confirms the fears of supporters who were worried that this might mean yet another injury blow to a cursed Liverpool team.

The Uruguayan Football Association sent out a press release on Friday confirming the news and announcing that they instead called up Club América forward Jonathan Rodríguez.

“Darwin Núñez will not participate due to injury and instead, the interim technical director of the Uruguayan team, Marcelo Broli, called Jonathan Rodríguez,” the release said.

Núñez will stay back and receive treatment at the AXA Training Center. The next Liverpool game is set for Saturday, April 1st against Manchester City. The hope is that Núñez will have recovered from his injury by then and be ready to do battle against Liverpool’s recent rivals.

Uruguayan news outlets say that the injury Núñez suffered was a ‘cut ankle’, and that is what kept him out of contention.