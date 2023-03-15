Jürgen Klopp Promises a Fight When Liverpool Face Real Madrid

Real Madrid has started to become a Champions League bogeyman for Liverpool, who can’t seem to make it past the Spanish giants in the competition.

After two failed attempted in recent finals, the record held last month at Anfield when Liverpool lost 5-2 in their Round of 16 match. Now they are headed to the Spanish capital with a steep mountain to climb if they have any hopes of moving on in this competition.

In his press conference before the match, manager Jürgen Klopp promised that, though the odds are against them, the Reds are prepared to give their hosts a fight.

When asked about the game, Klopp said he’s happy for the opportunity, and while he was despondent when they lost, he’s shaken off the disappointment and is looking forward to the game.

“[I]f there is only a one per cent chance, I would like to give it a try,” he insisted. “We are here to play an extremely strong opponent and try to win the game tomorrow. As difficult as it is, it’s probably possible - not likely, but possible and for that we are here. Then we will see where it leads us to. That is pretty much all. We respect the competition too much, we respect the opponent too much to not look forward to this game tomorrow, to be honest.”

That makes one of us, boss. But Liverpool are known for their Champions League comebacks. If they can pull off a miracle at the Bernabéu, it will be a night for the record books.