Bajcetic and Henderson Miss Training Ahead of Madrid Clash

Liverpool certainly aren’t favourites to overcome a three goal deficit away at the Bernabeau in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie. For most, the likely won’t be favourites to win on the night, either, given the location and their history against Madrid.

While the game is yet to be played, though, there’s hope. Though any hope may have taken a hit today with midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson both absent from team training today, meaning that the duo are now question marks for tomorrow night’s match.

With Thiago Alcantara still sidelined, Liverpool’s most problematic position could be an even bigger problem for them tomorrow night as a result, leaving Jürgen Klopp to chose starters from Fabinho, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, and the recently returned Curtis Jones.

The status of Naby Keïta, who wasn’t available against Bournemouth over the weekend, is an unknown. In more positive news, Luis Diaz trained today. However, the Colombian forward is not expected to be ready to take part in tomorrow’s Champions League tie.