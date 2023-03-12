Trent Alexander-Arnold: They Sucked the Life Out of the Game

Liverpool dealt with a missed penalty, a disallowed goal and a lot of bad luck as they lost to Bournemouth in the Premier League yesterday.

“We created chances, we had our chances to score [and] we never, obviously we had the goal disallowed. But we started on a bright foot and I think they just sucked the life out of the game and it was difficult for us to build momentum”, said Trent Alexander-Arnold, reflecting on the game.

“They slowed the game down and executed their game plan and then go and score the goal. But it’s one of those – it was very avoidable, the goal, and it’s disappointing looking back on it.”

He believes that Bournemouth’s fight against relegation may have led to them seeking out the win more passionately since they are fighting for “survival”.

“Every team in the league is fighting for something so it means a lot to get the three points and I think looking back on it now, they probably wanted it more than us and that is something that is unacceptable and we need to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again”, he said.

He is now ready to throw “the kitchen sink” at Real Madrid to find a way out of their Champions League mess, where they were beaten 5-2 in the previous tie.

“I think there’s only one more game before the internationals and it’s a huge one for us, it’s one that we need to go and do something special, so all our focus is solely on that Real Madrid game now and it means that we can put everything into that game knowing that we’ve got days afterwards to recover”, he said.