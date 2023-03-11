Darwin Núñez: Liverpool Must Keep The Winning Mentality

Darwin Núñez, the Liverpool’s latest high-profile Uruguayan striker who pundits and the Twittersphere were quick to write off as a flop, has quietly rounded into sparkling form as of late, to the tune of 4 goals and an assist in the last 5 matches.

That Núñez and the rest of the squad has been able to right the ship (in the league, at least), and begin climbing up the table speaks to a strong mental attitude (himbo jokes notwithstanding).

“Everyone is really happy,” Núñez explained to the club’s official site, “Fortunately, the coach gave us two days off, so we were all really happy with that.

If anyone deserved two days off after a performance, it was these lads and that performance. Beating Manchester United 7-0, their worst ever defeat, in case you missed it. You know. Beating Manchester United 7-0.

Despite the fact that fans are still celebrating the historic 7-0 win against the Mancs, the players themselves somehow have to come back down to earth and keep the winning streak going against Bournemouth.

“We can’t afford to relax now just because we beat Manchester United 7-0. We have to go into this game with the same mentality and with that same will to win in order to bring the three points home – which is what we want to keep climbing the table.

“So in the first game [this season] against this team we beat them 9-0 if I’m not wrong, but this is a different game now. We have to go there to try to beat them again.

“It’s like what happened with Manchester United, they beat us [at Old Trafford] but then it was a different game and we managed to score seven goals. That’s football – things can turn around. We have to go there and be strong with the same positive mentality.”

Let’s hope the lads have a couple more big performances ahead of them before the international break (and a fair few more immediately afterward).