Klopp On Firmino Decision To Leave: “It’s A Normal Thing To Do”

Roberto Firmino will be leaving Liverpool FC at the end of this season. It’s not an especially surprising development, but knowing this was a possibility doesn’t take away the sting of losing such an incredible player and personality.

While nobody will hold the decision against our beloved Brazilian number nine, everyone associated with LFC will be sad to see the man who has brought us so much joy over the last eight seasons move on to a new club. Manager Jürgen Klopp expressed this very sentiment when asked about Firmino’s decision in his press conference today.

“Yes, he told me. Surprised? Yes, a little bit but I was not hit by surprise, actually it’s a normal thing to do,” said Klopp.

“It could go two ways and it was one. And I respect that a lot. It’s completely normal in this kind of long relationship that we have and Bobby has with the club and with most of the players and stuff like this, and with the fans of course.”

The advantage of knowing about the impending departure several months ahead of time is Bobby can now receive the extended, special sendoff he deserves, and hopefully help the Reds create a little bit of magic down the homestretch one last time.

“It’s pretty special and I loved the reception he got when he came on against [Manchester] United,” Klopp said. “He told me and then the only other thing he said is, ‘Now I want to bring this wonderful story to a positive end.’ So, that’s it. He is completely here and completely committed, how everybody can imagine. And that’s all we need to know.”

There is little doubt that Firmino will be a household name in Liverpool long after he moves on, and Klopp expects the Kop will be singing Si Senor with gusto for years to come.

“There’s no time for a goodbye or whatever in this moment, there’s enough time for that later in the season. Whenever he will come back, everybody knows that the song will still be for a long, long time in everybody’s ears I’m pretty sure.

“No problem. I think he’s one of these players that even when he would come with an opposition team, people would be really happy to see him.”

Reds supporters will surely be thrilled to see him back at Anfield, even as an opponent. How could they not? After all, he’s the best in the world and his name is Bobby Firmino.