Klopp Talk: “Let’s Give Ourselves a Chance to Be Ourselves Again”

Liverpool’s 2022-23 season hasn’t gone as well as hoped or expected, with Jürgen Klopp’s Reds nine points back of fourth place with 15 games to play. While there’s games, though, there’s hope. There’s just increasingly little room for error left.

“We want to qualify for the Champions League, which is a tough task as well, but it’s always the target,” Klopp noted. “The part of the season behind us, we cannot change anymore, but in football it’s a good thing that there is always the next game.

“When you start a season you never know where it will end up. You have big dreams, you have big expectations. Now it’s not the most shiny season so far, but the closer you stick together in a period like that, 100% better the times will be after that.”

Whatever happens the rest of the way this season, there is no better manager for Liverpool than Klopp; no better man to try to get this team on track and again competing for all the trophies they’ve won in his now seven-and-a-half years in charge.

“Let’s give ourselves a chance to be ourselves again,” the Liverpool manager added of his hope for tonight. “That means the full package. That means Anfield rocking and the team fighting for absolutely everything. That’s what I’m looking for.”