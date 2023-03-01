Liverpool Owners Reportedly Seeking Investment from Media Company

All the way back on day two of the Liverpool potential sale saga, manager Jürgen Klopp came out and said that it was investment rather than full divestment that owners Fenway Sports Group were seeking.

Four months and a lot of speculation later, and everyone has appeared to accept that’s what’s going on behind the scenes. And on that front, The Telegraph believe the goal is to find an investor from media.

In particular, Formula One, Atlanta Braves, and SiriusXM owners Liberty Media are said to be strong contenders and to more broadly represent the sort of group FSG are actively seeking as minority investors.

A further noteworthy detail is confirmation that FSG are seeking a sale of the portion of Liverpool Football Club and not the entire company—as was the case when RedBird Capital invested in FSG in 2021.

At the time, there was some speculation RedBird’s investment could boost Liverpool in particular but their investment was in FSG and largely used to help cover costs during the pandemic across the empire.