Jota to Continue Finding Rhythm Against Wolves

Liverpool FC manager has suggested that Diogo Jota will have a part to play against Wolves tonight. At yesterday’s pre-game presser, manager Jürgen Klopp praised the Portuguese attacker. He also stressed the importance of getting back into rhythm, starting with Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace:

“Massive. Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get rhythm now, I think it helped him a lot [playing on Saturday].”

“Yes, he was tired after the game that’s clear, we have to see how he reacted and finally today we have to make these decisions. Who can start or who should start. But he will definitely be involved again if nothing happens.”

“[Jota is a] top class player, it’s great. He’s versatile, can play on the left wing, in the centre, on the right wing. It’s very helpful for this busy period we’re having now.”