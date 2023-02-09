Arthur Returns to Training

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Just kidding. Liverpool FC midfielder Arthur Melo has returned to first-team training after a four months away due to a thigh injury.

The loan signing from the summer has thus far only played thirteen minutes for the club, way back in October when we lost 4-1 to Napoli at Naples in the UEFA Champions League.

His return should help in a practical sense, as Liverpool are severely lacking bodies in midfield. Melo arrived on Merseyside, determined to make an impact. He was spotted participating in extra sessions at the club over international breaks and had even hired his own physical trainer. Unfortunately, the same injury bug that has ailed him at his previous clubs came to play again.

Here’s hoping for his sake that he manages to impress in the game time he can get and end the season on a high note.