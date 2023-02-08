Steven Gerrard on Leeds United Shortlist to Replace Jesse Marsch

In Steven Gerrard’s 11 Premier League games as manager of Aston Vila this season, the historic Birmingham outfit recorded two wins, three draws, and six defeats, earning less than a point per game on average and leaving them in the thick of the relegation battle.

Since Unai Emery took over the Villains they have five wins, a draw, and two losses for two points per game and sit 11th—just a point off Liverpool but having played one more game. Which apparently is the kind of contrast that has somehow convinced Leeds United to put Gerrard on their managerial shortlist.

At least that’s the current chatter, which has West Brom boss Carlos Corberán top of Leeds’ four-man shortlist with Celtic’s Angelos Postecoglou, Gerrard, and an as yet unidentified fourth candidate rounding things out.

Taken at face value it’s a bit of an odd list topped by a manager who has West Brom in playoff contention in the Championship and seems a plausible target for Leeds but then there’s Postecoglou, who has impressed enough at Celtic can probably wait for a better move than Leeds, and Gerrard.

Gerrard, who himself impressed in Scotland before falling flat on his face at Aston Villa, is certain to get another shot sooner or later if he wants it. A relegation-threatened Leeds, though, seems an odd fit for a manager who appeared incredibly naive in his last gig.

Assuming the list of Leeds candidates is accurate and Gerrard’s goal is to stay in English football rather than move abroad, if anything West Brom would appear a plausible place for the ex-Red if Corberán ends up taking the step up to the Premier League.