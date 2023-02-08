Julian Ward Linked with Ajax Post

According to De Telegraaf, current Liverpool FC sporting director Julian Ward is one of the names Ajax are looking at to fill the position of technical director.

They are seeking a permanent successor to Marc Overmars, the previous director of football, who was dismissed from his position after admitting to sending a series of inappropriate messages and pictures to female colleagues. Ajax have also dismissed with the services of Alfred Schreuder, the replacement for Erik ten Hag, after just six months on the job.

Back in November, it was announced that Julian Ward, previously the deputy to the Reds former transfer guru Michael Edwards, was set to stand down from the job at the end of the campaign after just one season in the role. It was said that his decision to leave had senior figures at the club “shocked” and “disappointed”, and the club have yet to confirm their plans for a replacement.

Like Edwards, Ward is believed to want to take a break from football after spending over a decade working at Liverpool in various roles.