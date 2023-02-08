Van Dijk and Jota Returning to Training This Week

Per The Athletic’s unanswerable James Pearce, Liverpool FC’s Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota are both set to return to training this week, ahead of a big week for the club. The Reds will have the Merseyside Derby and leg one of a Champions League clash with Real Madrid to contend with.

Any boost is welcome, and here’s hoping the returns of two key cogs in the squad will give a lift to the overall morale of the team, which has probably taken a beating lately.

Van Dijk has been out of action since he came off injured at half-time during Liverpool’s defeat to Brentford last month. Jota has barely featured this season, having started the season injured. Then, in mid-October, he was sidelined with a calf injury just weeks after returning to action, which also ruled him out of the World Cup.

The more players available, the more options Klopp will have to find a salve for the team’s current woes. Let’s see what happens.