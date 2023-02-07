Official: Liverpool Home League Game Against Wolves Rescheduled

If you thought Liverpool had seen the end of Wolves following their embarrassing 3-0 Premier League defeat over the weekend—and following a 3rd Round FA Cup draw and replay the Reds narrowly and perhaps undeservedly won earlier in the month—we’ve got some bad news for you.

Namely that the autumn home league fixture against Wolves that had been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth has officially been rescheduled, with the Reds set to host their recent tormentors on Wednesday, March 1st between a weekend trip to Crystal Palace on February 25th and Man United’s visit to Anfield on March 5th.

With Liverpool out of the FA Cup there’s enough room in the schedule to fit the match in at the start of March, a week after the Reds host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. They then get the following Wednesday off before playing the second leg on March 15th.

However, with Liverpool currently 11 points adrift of the top four and needing 41 points from their remaining 18 league games to reach 70—the typical cut-off for a top four finish—after earning just 29 from their first 20, it’s likely the only games around the turn of the month that will actually matter are those two against Madrid.