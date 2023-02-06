Following a four-year investigation, Manchester City have been hit with over 100 charges for allegedly breaching financial fair play regulations from the 2009-10 season onwards. This is the second time the club have been charged with such, the first time being by UEFA, who issued a European ban in 2020 only for it to be overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The current case will no be heard by an independent commission, and in this instance the club will not be able to appeal the outcome as they were with UEFA’s charges. It is expected that the likliest outcome should they be found guilty would be fines and possibly a transfer ban, with retroactive stripping of titles considered or expulsion from the league considered unlikely.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs,” read the league statement regarding what will come next. “Nembers of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules. The proceedings before the Commission will be confidential and heard in private.”

The period that saw Manchester’s sportswashing front for a human rights-abusing petrostate under investigation includes the 2013-14 season, which famously saw Liverpool fall two points shy of City and the title with rival fans celebrating Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea in the final weeks—though Liverpool fans Jordan Henderson’s red card was more damaging.

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with,” read City’s statement. The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission [and] to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”