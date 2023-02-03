James Milner: “We Will Go Through Hard Times as a Team”

Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tomorrow, and morale is low or non-existent after a loss and draw in the past two successive games. The last time Liverpool won a game however was against Wolves, so that’s a cause for hope I guess.

James Milner believes that Wolves will still be a tough test for the Reds.

“We’ve experienced that pretty recently, it’s never an easy place to play. It’s a good atmosphere to play in and the fans get behind their team”, he said.

“Hopefully we can play well and create lots of chances. But sometimes, when things aren’t going quite so well, the best performances are when you dig in, keep a clean sheet and get an ugly away win. That can give you so much.”

Jurgen Klopp’s squad has worked hard on building a strong team mentality over the past few years and this is where that comes into use.

“We will go through hard times as a team. There’s disappointment, obviously. The fans will be disappointed as well as people around the club. But we said it when we were successful and it’s the same now – nobody puts more pressure on us than ourselves”, said Milner.

“We need to be better in a lot of areas, and we’ll keep pushing to do that. We know this squad is capable of going on big runs and making something of this season. We need to do that by sticking together and working hard.”