Jurgen Klopp on Diogo Jota: “His Performance Was Really, Really Good”

Liverpool’s game against Crystal Palace ended in a 0-0 draw and led to disappointment among players and fans. But one positive development was the return of Diogo Jota from injury, after a long break on the sidelines.

The Reds played without Darwin Nunez, who was out of the lineup with a shoulder injury. But Jurgen Klopp believed that Jota could match Nunez’s runs.

“Diogo Jota can do that as well and Mo, of course, can do that. So again, the first ball was not there and then from that moment on we didn’t offer it anymore”, he said.

“Diogo is, of course, a different player to Darwin, but it’s not about that - Diogo can play between the lines and can offer as well in behind. Being a threat in behind doesn’t mean you have to get the ball, it just opens up the space for the players in between the lines.”

Jota’s break means that he will take time to catch up to his prior form, but Klopp was pleased with his appearance nevertheless.

“I would say [his performance was] really, really good”, said Klopp.

“We tried now to build it up slightly but it was a long time. Before that he was injured as well, so he came back from international duty for pre-season, he had no pre-season, he was injured, then he played a few games really good and then he was injured again. So far, it’s a really difficult season for him. Absolutely OK, he can play better of course, but that’s how it is, that’s what we have to go through and that’s what we do.”